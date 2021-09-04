Shots fired in Northwest Jacksonville leave man dead in yard, 2 more injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Friday night and two more took themselves to a hospital after an argument led to gunshots in a Harborview neighborhood.

Jacksonville police received multiple 911 calls about 8 p.m. regarding a loud argument between several people on Rhode Island Drive East. Minutes later, additional phone calls came in saying shots were being fired, according to homicide Sgt. Edwin Cayenne.

Multiple patrol officers found a man shot in the front yard of a home. That man was declared dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel.

Homicide detectives also responded to a local hospital where at least two other people arrived with gunshot wounds from the shooting, Cayenne said. Those injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.