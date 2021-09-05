Man dies in downtown Gainesville shooting Sunday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man died early Sunday morning following a shooting in downtown Gainesville.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, several officers heard multiple gunshots near a gravel parking lot at 238 West University Avenue around 2 a.m.

The gunshots sparked chaos in the area known for its bars and restaurants, police said, and vehicles and crowds of people immediately began fleeing.

The male victim then stumbled into NW 1st Avenue and asked police for help before he collapsed.

GPD officers pulled him behind cover and began treating his gunshot wounds. Other officers held cover positions while managing disturbances that erupted in the area, police said.

The victim was later transported to UF Health Shands Trauma Unit where he died, police said.

The Gainesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying anyone involved with this incident. If you have any information relating to this incident, please immediately contact GPD Detective Sergeant David Blizzard at: 352-393-7710 or GPD Detective Corporal Warren Meek at: 352-393-7659. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers at: 353-372- 7867 or www.stopcrime.tv.