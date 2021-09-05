More FWC patrols on the water for busy Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of boaters were out on the water Sunday during this Labor Day Weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has extra officers patrolling to make sure the waters stay safe.

News4Jax rode along with one of the officers as they pulled over more than five boaters for either going too fast in a manatee slow zone or for not having tags on their boats.

Busy day on the water 🌊



I’m on a ride along with @MyFWC making sure the waters are safe during Labor Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/oQzXjmngfJ — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) September 5, 2021

Officials remind boaters to always have life vests, a fire extinguisher and boat registration ready in case an officer stops you.