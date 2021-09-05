Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

More FWC patrols on the water for busy Labor Day weekend

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Florida, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach
Boaters hit the water for Labor Day Weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of boaters were out on the water Sunday during this Labor Day Weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has extra officers patrolling to make sure the waters stay safe.

News4Jax rode along with one of the officers as they pulled over more than five boaters for either going too fast in a manatee slow zone or for not having tags on their boats.

Officials remind boaters to always have life vests, a fire extinguisher and boat registration ready in case an officer stops you.

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

