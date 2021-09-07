Debate over masks in St. Johns County schools gets heated at latest board meeting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The debate over face masks in the St. Johns County School district is still being fought after a Pedro Menendez High School student died last week.

The board talked about the district’s response to the pandemic so far this year, and the arguments over whether students should be wearing face coverings heated up again.

Several speakers raised their voices at the board members over the idea of mandating masks in schools.

During a board workshop Tuesday morning, Superintendent Tim Forson noted the skyrocketing cases in the district -- and acknowledged that if the situation worsens, that classrooms or schools would have to temporarily transition to virtual learning.

Ultimately, the district said it’s following the Florida Department of Health’s decision tree on how and when to quarantine students.

During the public comment section of the meeting, several speakers mentioned the death of 17-year-old Menendez High School student Giona Stiles -- referring to it as a COVID-19 related death. The teen’s cause of death has not been confirmed yet, but Dr. Mobeen Rathore, a pediatrician with UF Health and Wolfson Children’s Hospital, said Tuesday that a 17-year-old in St. Johns County had died from COVID-19 complications.

Pediatrician Dr. Jeffrey Goldhagen again strongly recommended during public comment that the school board adopt a mask mandate -- while several parents implored the board to do the same.

One parent accused the board members of having a “lack of urgency” and asked them to take action to protect the students.

There was also a group of parents who strongly opposed a mask mandate in the district, one even threatening to pull their children from the district if one is imposed.

Many of them cited debunked information -- or even conspiracy theories -- but most pointed to the Parents Bill of Rights and the state’s emergency rule aimed at banning mask mandates.

The CDC and the vast majority of medical experts confirm masks do help slow the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

Right now, the district doesn’t have plans to impose a mask mandate.