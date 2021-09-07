Duval County School Board to discuss how 90-day mask mandate could end early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On the same day that Duval County Public Schools’ 90-day mask mandate began, the school board is set to discuss at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday the criteria that would need to be met in order to end the mandate early.

The meeting agenda lists “approval of facial covering suspension criteria pursuant to an emergency rule of the Duval County School Board.”

Last month, the Duval County School Board approved the mask mandate for all students unless they get a note from a licensed health care provider. The signed certification form must say the student has a medical, physical or psychological condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

Ad

Students are expected to wear their masks at all times with the exception of eating and during outdoor activities, but unlike last school year, students who do not follow the mask guidelines might be charged with a code of conduct infraction.

The mask mandate is set to expire on Dec. 6, two weeks before winter break, but Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene has the ability to extend it if necessary.

She could also end the requirement early. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Greene is expected to discuss scenarios where the mask mandate could end before the 90 days if certain criteria are met.

The mandate began as the district is locked in a fight with the state over the measure.

Last month, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a warning saying that if the school district doesn’t drop its “illegal” mask mandate the state would slash funding in the form of school board salaries and possibly impose other sanctions. Although, a judge ruled against the DeSantis administration, saying that he can’t punish districts for imposing mandates under the Parents’ Bill of Rights. That ruling is being appealed.

Ad

In its response, the Duval County School Board said it chose to put the mandate in place after 11 school district employees died and more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases were reported in schools over the first three weeks.

Despite pushback from some parents, the district has said it has listened to doctors and health professionals who said mask mandates for students do work and can help slow the spread of the delta variant that has affected children more than the virus that circulated in schools last year. Still, 18 Duval county parents filed a lawsuit against the district over the mandate.

As of Monday, 1,960 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Duval County schools since the first day of school on Aug. 10, according to the district’s dashboard. Of those cases, 1,741 were students and 219 were staff members.

Ad

Three Duval County schools have already had to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks including, most recently, Ed While High School.

Masks have become a heated topic during public comment portions of school board meetings in Duval County and other Northeast Florida counties. It’s expected they’ll come up during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Duval County School Board meeting.