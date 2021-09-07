Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide unit called to Huron Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit were called to a scene Monday night in the Woodstock neighborhood.

Lt. Gay, with the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the homicide callout, which was near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue. Details were not immediately clear.

When Gay informed News4Jax of the incident, he was doing a news briefing on a shooting that was reported near the intersection of Junior and Barber streets. It’s about a mile and a half away.

In that shooting, Gay said, a man was approached by someone wearing a mask and dark clothing. The victim was shot and hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The shooter fled the scene.