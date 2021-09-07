Police know name of gunman who shot 2 inside Hyatt hotel

JSO says they have identified the gunman who shot 2 inside the lobby of Jacksonville's Hyatt hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Mike Williams said Tuesday that they know who fired the shots that injured two people Saturday night inside the bathroom by Morton’s Steakhouse in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

It happened just after 10 p.m. One victim was able to get away and was found on the ground about a block away at the intersection of Bay and Market streets. Both were taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery, with one having critical injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one of the victims later died.

Police said there was a private party going on inside Morton’s. They did not know at the time if those involved were with that party, customers at the restaurant or guests at the hotel.

A shelter-in-place order was issued by the hotel as standard protocol for the situation, but it ended quickly.

Investigators were searching through surveillance video to get a better picture of what happened and to help identify the gunman.

Williams told News4Jax on Tuesday that JSO may release the name of the suspect later in the day to ask for help apprehending him.

“We’ve got a pretty good line on him now and again, just a strange case and hopefully we’ll get some more facts as we are able to put everything together,” Williams said.

Police said a lot of the witnesses fled the scene after the shooting. They are asking for anyone who saw this happen to reach out to them and provide any photos or video.

Guests visiting from North Carolina to celebrate their recent engagement said they found themselves in the middle of chaos after the shooting.

“It’s just kind of a strange scene to be at a hotel like this on vacation and in a matter of seconds everything changes,” Christian Bock said. “It’s really kind of an awkward, strange feeling.”

“Everyone was rushing to their room really quick,” Heather Sides said. “We locked our door like they said and kind of peeked over the balcony.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).