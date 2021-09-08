Suspect arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Jacksonville Hyatt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cory Hall, the man police were seeking in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night inside a restroom at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, was arrested Wednesday, Duval County jail records show.

Records show Hall, 29, was charged with second-degree murder as well as second-degree attempted murder. He was booked into the Duval County jail Wednesday at 6:13 p.m. and held on a $1.5 million bond.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Hall turned himself in. Additionally, the spokesperson confirmed Cory Hall, 26, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of accessory after the fact, which is a first-degree felony. As of Wednesday night, he was held without bond.

Ad

The double shooting happened just after 10 p.m. One victim was able to get away and was found on the ground about a block away at the intersection of Bay and Market streets. Both were taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery, with one having critical injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one of the victims later died.

Police said there was a private party going on inside Morton’s Steak House at the hotel. They did not know at the time if those involved were with that party, customers at the restaurant or guests at the hotel.