Glynn County students return to in-person learning Monday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – After two weeks of distance learning, Glynn County Public School students are swapping their virtual classes for in-person classes -- with new precautions in place.

Samantha Gilder is a parent and said the move is bittersweet.

“I’m excited for it, I’m excited for my daughter. I know that she needs that and wants that and I’m sure all the kids. I am excited, but there is still a nervous hesitation, but overall, I am happy with the decision,” said Gilder.

Students and teachers have been in virtual classes since Aug. 30. This came after a rise in COVID-19 cases at the schools.

The district said there are COVID-19 protocols for as students return to the classroom. Masks are required for students and adults inside of school buildings. Masks are also required on buses.

“I am happy that is a requirement for right now,” said Gilder.

Gilder said her daughter is not old enough for the vaccine.

“She is 11. So in March, she will be able to and she will be getting vaccinated, but she’s not able to yet,” said Gilder.

Since Gilder’s daughter isn’t eligible for the vaccine, she believes the masks are her only protection against the virus.

As of Sept. 10, the district’s COVID-19 data shows 63 students and 49 staff have tested positive for the virus. Gilder said she hopes the masks will help keep students from switching from in-person to virtual throughout the school year.

Several other preventative measures are in place at Glynn County schools:

All students and staff must stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or awaiting results.

Field trips are limited

Access for nonessential visitors and volunteers is restricted.

Virtual meetings and group projects will be an option moving forward.

Glynn County Schools does have an online school called Glynn Virtual Academy. However, the deadline to sign up for that option has passed.