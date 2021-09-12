14-year-old among 3 shot in 3 separate incidents Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings in Jacksonville that happened within three hours early Sunday morning.

Around 4:10 a.m., police said a 14-year-old was shot inside his apartment at The Avenues & Park Avenue Apartments complex off Baymeadows Road.

JSO said two people showed up at the teenager’s door and that led to an argument.

At some point, one of the people shot once into the apartment and that bullet hit the teenager.

Police say two other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed the 14-year-old to a hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Dalton Kies lives right next door to where the shooting happened.

“I heard a single gunshot,” Kies said. “I heard a lady scream, and I heard a little bit of arguing.”

Kies has lived in the apartment since April and nothing like this ever happened. Now he is worried.

“It could’ve been us easily,” he said. “It could’ve been my dogs or my girlfriend. So, it definitely concerns me.”

The violence is overwhelming for Kies.

“It kind of makes my heart hurt honestly that people are doing this so often so rapidly,” he said. “But I don’t know what we can do about it. I don’t know why or what.”

JSO said the first shooting Sunday morning happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of Philips Highway.

A man was shot and flagged down officers, who happened to be in the area, for help.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A little more than an hour later around 2:40 a.m., police say a woman walked into a local hospital after being shot on the 8400 block of Gate Parkway. Her injuries are also non-life-threatening.

JSO says all three shootings are unrelated. Additional detectives were called in to work these cases.

No one has been arrested at this point.

Investigators do not have details on any of the shooters and ask if anyone has information to call them immediately.