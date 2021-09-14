Community pays respects to Union County correctional officer who died after battling COVID-19

Loved ones, community members and law enforcement agencies on Tuesday paid their respects to Union County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Stacy Crawford.

Crawford died Sept. 7 at a hospital after a long battle with COVID-19, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Tuesday and the funeral was at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Lake Butler.

“We will give law enforcement honors to Correctional Officer Crawford,” the Sheriff’s Office said ahead of the service. “Thank you to our community for all your support, wonderful comments and continued prayers during our time.”

Crawford served with the Department of Corrections for more than 27 years before serving with the Sheriff’s Office for the last six years.

