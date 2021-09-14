Live Zombie Shoot 2: Yulee paintball center to hold Halloween event

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – When you go creeping in the woods, you never know what’s watching you.

GTF Paintball’s Live Zombie Shoot 2 Halloween event is back and they have a task for you: Stop the zombies before they take over the world.

In this paintball event, shooters will be given a paintball gun and have a chance to shoot zombies and monsters down at three shooting stations along the way.

“Headshots are the only way to stop the undead!” the website said.

Will you and your group be able to save mankind? It’s now or never.

There are nine different event dates to choose from ranging from Oct. 2 to Oct. 30.

The events run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 per person.

Click here to select a date and purchase tickets.

This event may not be suitable for children under 10. Location: 86588 Goodbread Road, Yulee, FL 32097

