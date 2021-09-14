Partly Cloudy icon
Mayor Curry to present Shipyards plan to city council

Staff, News4Jax.com

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, Lenny Curry, Jacksonville Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter Monday night that he will present the Shipyards plan to the city council on Tuesday.

The mayor said his budget includes investments for the luxury hotel on the riverfront, the Jacksonville Jaguars performance center and the new home of the MOSH museum.

Three weeks ago, the city council approved a plan to borrow $60 million to help pay for the football performance center.

If approved by the council, the city would pay $115 million and Jaguars owner Shad Khan would pay $300 million for the project.

