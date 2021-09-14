Mayor Curry to present Shipyards plan to city council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter Monday night that he will present the Shipyards plan to the city council on Tuesday.

The mayor said his budget includes investments for the luxury hotel on the riverfront, the Jacksonville Jaguars performance center and the new home of the MOSH museum.

Three weeks ago, the city council approved a plan to borrow $60 million to help pay for the football performance center.

If approved by the council, the city would pay $115 million and Jaguars owner Shad Khan would pay $300 million for the project.

On News4Jax at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Anchor Bruce Hamilton walks the Shipyards property with Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping. Lamping addresses the things that have stood in the way of the city realizing its potential.