Trio of crashes block 3 major throughways during morning commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three separate and unrelated crashes are blocking three major throughways around Duval County.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and allow for extra time due to the roadblocks and because many drivers will be using alternate routes.

The first crash occurred before 4:07 a.m. in St. Johns County on Interstate 95 southbound after Race Track Road, near the rest stop. At least one person has died. All southbound lanes are blocked while responders work to investigate and clear the scene.

ST. JOHNS | Fatal crash on 95 SB near the rest area before CR-210 blocking all SB lanes. Plan ahead this morning, there will likely be major delays. US-1 is your best alternate for now, but will fill up quickly. For now, avoid this area. #PringlePatrol #FL511 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/URZVM187xw — Lena Pringle (@WJXTLenaPringle) September 15, 2021

An hour later, another crash closed all lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound in the Nassau County strip after the Baker County line. The only information known of the crash is that there are injuries involved. Drivers are advised to take U.S. 90 instead. We reached out to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for any possible information they could offer while FHP works the scene.

Here's a look at this scene from 5:45 am. At this time, FHP says all EB lanes in this area are still blocked due to a crash with injuries. Take US-90 as an alternate! #PringlePatrol #FL511 @wjxt4 https://t.co/w7un0iuBgb pic.twitter.com/MfwNNE7mfo — Lena Pringle (@WJXTLenaPringle) September 15, 2021

A crash on Blanding Boulevard temporarily closed all northbound lanes of travel at State Road 23. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers to the closure at 5:20 a.m. All lanes reopened, however, at 6 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash.

1800-block of Blanding Blvd. N/B lanes are blocked. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Ud6vVwKb5c — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 15, 2021

