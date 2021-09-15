Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Trio of crashes block 3 major throughways during morning commute

Lena Pringle, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Tags: Traffic
File photo of traffic back-up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three separate and unrelated crashes are blocking three major throughways around Duval County.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and allow for extra time due to the roadblocks and because many drivers will be using alternate routes.

The first crash occurred before 4:07 a.m. in St. Johns County on Interstate 95 southbound after Race Track Road, near the rest stop. At least one person has died. All southbound lanes are blocked while responders work to investigate and clear the scene.

An hour later, another crash closed all lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound in the Nassau County strip after the Baker County line. The only information known of the crash is that there are injuries involved. Drivers are advised to take U.S. 90 instead. We reached out to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for any possible information they could offer while FHP works the scene.

A crash on Blanding Boulevard temporarily closed all northbound lanes of travel at State Road 23. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers to the closure at 5:20 a.m. All lanes reopened, however, at 6 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash.

Check traffic conditions anytime, anywhere on News4Jax.com/traffic. There you will find an interactive radar with real-time traffic.

About the Authors:

