20-year-old who aspired to teach dies of heart attack

A Pine Island Academy extended day staffer, who aspired to one day become a teacher, has died after suffering a heart attack.

A Pine Island Academy extended day staffer, who aspired to one day become a teacher, has died after suffering a heart attack.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pine Island Academy extended day staffer, who aspired to one day become a teacher, has died after suffering a heart attack.

Haley Price was only 20 hears old. Her mother, Heather, said she knew her daughter was making a difference, but truly felt the impact her daughter had from the outpouring of support she’s received from the community since her daughter passed away.

This week, the St. Johns County School District sent out a note to parents and students at Pine Island Academy, saying in part:

“It is with a sad and heart I send this letter. Ms. Haley Price, Assistant Extended Day Director, passed away unexpectedly...”

Counselors have been available to help the students and staff mourn

“She found a love for teaching ... she found the job at extended day. That’s when she knew she wanted to be a teacher,” Heather Price said.

Haley Price was pursuing a teaching degree before she died. Though she only lived 20 years, her mother said her daughter was grateful for the time.

Ad

Doctors found a hole in Haley Price’s heart when she was a child. After a successful surgery, she continued with a life like any other fun-loving teen. She loved her family and friends.

“She was an amazing amazing person. I couldn’t have asked for a better daughter,” Heather Price said. “I’m going to miss her smile, she had the most beautiful smile, and her laugh. And that’s what I want everyone to remember. How genuine she was.”

Haley Price was attending St Johns River State College and also taught at Picolata Crossing Elementary.

Heather Price says her daughter left the world a better place, especially for children.

A tribute page in her memory has been created to raise money for the American Heart Association.