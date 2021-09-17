Classmates mourn ‘caring, compassionate’ teen killed in hit-and-run on his way to take ACT

The Riverside High School senior class and 17-year-old Michael “Prince” Walton's basketball team held a memorial ceremony at the school Friday for the “caring, compassionate, genuine” teen who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run near Murray Hill.

The Riverside High School senior class and 17-year-old Michael “Prince” Walton's basketball team held a memorial ceremony at the school Friday for the “caring, compassionate, genuine” teen who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run near Murray Hill.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many students at Riverside High came to school Friday wearing red to show their love for 17-year-old Michael “Prince” Walton, who was killed Saturday only a few blocks from his high school -- where he was headed to take the ACT.

The senior class and his basketball team held a memorial ceremony at the school Friday for the “caring, compassionate, genuine” teen who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run near Murray Hill.

“We still don’t believe this is real and everything so we’re just trying to keep our heads up as a team and stick together,” said Trent Watson, one of Prince’s teammates. “He just kept all our energy up. If he came around us, he just would keep our heads up when we were down. He was like a motivator to all of us.”

Right now — A special celebration at Riverside High to honor 17 y/o Michael ‘Prince’ Walton who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Students are dressed in red to remember their friend. ‘Be like Mike #2’ is written in chalk on the court. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Q10Bk0kyW0 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) September 17, 2021

The Riverside High School senior class and 17-year-old Michael “Prince” Walton's basketball team held a memorial ceremony at the school Friday for the “caring, compassionate, genuine” teen who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run near Murray Hill. The Riverside High School senior class and 17-year-old Michael “Prince” Walton's basketball team held a memorial ceremony at the school Friday for the “caring, compassionate, genuine” teen who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run near Murray Hill.

Coach David Jones said Prince was the kind of player you wanted others to emulate.

“You just want to be the kind of kid he was. I mean he was caring, compassionate,” Jones said.

Ad

Prince was a leader on and off the basketball court. A teacher told News4Jax he was the “definition of a great student.”

“He loved to inspire others to motivate others to be their best whether it was students, teachers,” his mother, Renee Walton, said.

The friend to many and loving son had been eager to go to college and study physical therapy.

“He was a real, genuine lover of people,” his father, Michael Walton, said. “No matter who you were. He loved people.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man who was driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata ran a red light before causing the crash. Investigators said the man then abandoned the crashed vehicle and entered a silver vehicle on Edgewood Avenue, possibly a rideshare car.

Prince’s mother had an emotional message for the driver who left him and didn’t call 911.

Ad

“We know that you’re probably scared, but put yourself in our shoes and just do the right thing and turn yourself in,” she said.

Prince’s family and friends hope the driver is caught so they can get justice and have closure.

“It’s one thing to damage a vehicle, or to damage something material, but you took a life. A life right there -- he would have cared for you,” Michael Walton said.

Prince’s funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Philippian Community Church on New Kings Road. The family is asking everyone to wear a shade of blue, preferably royal blue, to the service.