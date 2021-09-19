‘American Freedom Tour’ featuring Trump Jr., McEnany coming to Jacksonville

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. waits by Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Wyoming lawmakers rejected a measure that would have required candidates to win a majority of votes in primary elections to avoid runoffs a change endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. in his campaign to undermine Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A speaking tour featuring Donald Trump Jr., former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and right-wing political commentators is coming to Jacksonville in October.

The “American Freedom Tour” will be held over two days, Oct. 8-9, at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center with the goal of helping to “promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.”

“The American Freedom Tour is a celebration of faith, family, unalienable rights and God-given American freedoms. In a time when so many in the media and government are tearing down America and its people, the American Freedom Tour celebrates America and what makes us great,” the website reads. “For the first time ever, America’s greatest conservative insiders and influencers have come together for an event to unify an entire nation of silenced voices.”

Political commentators Dan Bongino and Dinesh D’Souza will also be featured at the in-person event, according to the event’s website, along with Sheriff David Clarke, Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman and Chris Widener.

Tickets to the event start at $47 and go all the way up to $3,997, a package that includes breakfast with D’Souza and lunch with Trump Jr.

Events are also scheduled for Charlotte and Kansas City.