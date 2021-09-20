1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving semitruck in Baker County, FHP says

A man was killed and another man was injured in a crash early Monday morning in Baker County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on State Road 121 near Edna Manning Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south on S.R. 121 when the car entered the north travel lane and collided with a semitruck heading north.

Troopers said the driver of the car, a 25-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, died at the scene. An FHP news release states he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semitruck, a 59-year-old Lake City man, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

Following the crash, the roadway was closed until about 9:20 a.m.