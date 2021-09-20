Aunt, niece lived in Mayport home where deadly fire was sparked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors say a woman and her aunt lived in a home that caught fire Friday in the Mayport area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one woman died in the fire on Cypress Landing Drive. The other was said to be in critical condition.

On Monday, the driveway of the home remained roped off with tape. Windows have been covered with plywood. Investigators said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

Sean Anicelli lives several doors down.

“The whole street was lit with cops, ambulances and firetrucks,” Anicelli recalled.

Friends told News4Jax the niece was in critical condition and that her aunt did not survive her injuries.

“I hope she pulls out of it, you know?” said Angel DeJesus, who lives down the street. “We’re all willing to help her out with her house when it comes time to it.”

“I’d literally seen her probably four hours before it happened,” Anicelli said. “She was out working in her yard. She’s always walking her dog up and down the street.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.