Local News

Northside church a ‘complete loss’ after early morning fire

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

The building that housed St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church is a complete loss, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.
The building that housed St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church is a complete loss, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northside church was destroyed by an early morning fire on Monday.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church on Bernard Road just after 2 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said the building was fully involved on arrival.

Nearly 50 firefighters were on scene working to control the flames. JFRD spokesperson Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said that because of structural damage, crews were not able to enter the church and were fighting the fire defensively.

JFRD reported that the fire was under control just after 3 a.m., calling the building a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire.

The state fire marshal was on scene, speaking to church leaders and investigating. At this time, there is no indication that the cause of the fire is suspicious, according to JFRD.

