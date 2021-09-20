Northside church a ‘complete loss’ after early morning fire

The building that housed St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church is a complete loss, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northside church was destroyed by an early morning fire on Monday.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church on Bernard Road just after 2 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said the building was fully involved on arrival.

Nearly 50 firefighters were on scene working to control the flames. JFRD spokesperson Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said that because of structural damage, crews were not able to enter the church and were fighting the fire defensively.

JFRD reported that the fire was under control just after 3 a.m., calling the building a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire.

The state fire marshal was on scene, speaking to church leaders and investigating. At this time, there is no indication that the cause of the fire is suspicious, according to JFRD.