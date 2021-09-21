Mostly Cloudy icon
Ex-First Coast High teacher pleads guilty in case of inappropriate relationship with student

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gretchin Hope Thompson, a former teacher of First Coast High School who was accused of soliciting a romantic relationship with a student, has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony battery, according to court documents.

Thompson was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to undergo mental health treatment in addition to giving up her teaching certificate.

At the time the allegations were made, Thompson was a ninth grade science teacher. Amid the investigation, she was reassigned to duties that did not involved student contact.

