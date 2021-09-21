St. Johns County prosecutors continue case against former deputy

Christopher Butler pulls down his mask to show the injuries he sustained during his December 2019 arrest in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County prosecutors will continue laying out their case against former deputy, Anthony DeLeo. His trial for second degree aggravated battery started Monday.

Prosecutors say DeLeo was the deputy seen in this witness video beating Christopher Butler during a traffic stop in late 2019.

The jury is going to here from more people starting Tuesday morning.

It will be broadcast live on the courthouse’s channel online. But Monday, the court heard directly from the victim in this case where he shared exactly what he recalls from that night.

Christopher Butler is now serving time for his role in the December 2019 traffic stop involving former St. Johns County deputy, Anthony DeLeo. That’s why Butler was clad in a prison jumpsuit when he took the stand yesterday.

Witness cell phone video shows, for nearly 4 minutes, Anthony DeLeo hit Butler 19 times with his baton, and kicked him in the head twice. Law enforcement started following Butler after realizing he was driving 15 miles per hour on I-19. Butler testified about pulling off the interstate.

From there, Butler said he remembers deputies attempting to pull him out. From there, he remembered waking up in the hospital with injuries to his teeth, nose, shoulder and elbow.

He even showed the jury how he’s lost mobility in his right arm as a result of the incident.

During cross examination, Butler admitted he took more than the recommended dose of cold medicine in order to get high before getting behind the wheel. The defense also grilled him on disobeying commands by the deputy.

If convicted, Anthony DeLeo faces up to 15 years behind bars. Trial resumes around 8:30 Tuesday morning. We will update you on the trial on our website.