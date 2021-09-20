Jury selection to begin in trial of ex-deputy charged with beating motorist

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An ex-deputy with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, seen on video beating a man during a December 2019 traffic stop, will go on trial this week on a charge of aggravated battery.

Deputy Anthony DeLeo was arrested after two videos recorded by a witness showed his use of force against Christopher Butler. The videos were given to Butler’s family, who turned them over to investigators.

DeLeo was fired from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

UNCUT CELLPHONE VIDEOS (caution, some viewers may find these videos disturbing): Part 1 | Part 2

Ad

Jury selection begins Monday in DeLeo’s trial. Once a jury is seated, prosecutors will lay out their case they say shows DeLeo’s use of force was excessive.

The family told News4Jax that Butler was severely injured by deputies after he was pulled over for driving 15 mph on Interstate 95.

Video of his arrest, captured by a witness and a state trooper’s dash camera, shows that over a nearly four-minute span DeLeo hit Butler 19 times with his baton, and kicked him in the head twice, while Butler was sitting on the ground offering little resistance.

After DeLeo hit and kicked Butler, minimal effort was made to handcuff Butler, according to a warrant affidavit.

“Based on the actions of (DeLeo), the gratuitous amount of force applied and the extent of injuries sustained by the victim; probable cause was established for the charge of aggravated battery,” the warrant affidavit stated.

Ad

According to authorities, Butler would not cooperate during a traffic stop.

After he was pulled over on County Road 210, a witness captured what happened next on his cellphone and shared it with Butler’s family. Teri Morgenstern, Butler’s mother, shared the video with News4Jax.

In the video, Butler can be heard screaming and moaning when he was shocked with a Taser several times. Later in the video, DeLeo comes at him with a baton.

“He had a broken nose. They broke his shoulder, his elbows, his wrists and he has nerve damage where he can’t feel his thumb or forefinger in his dominant arm,” said his mother, Teri Morgenstern. “They beat him like he was nothing. Like he wasn’t a human being>”

In the report from the Sheriff’s Office, investigators said Butler was being uncooperative and was not responding to commands. They believed he was on drugs because it appeared to them the Taser had no effect, according to the report.

Ad

Attorney John Phillips, representing Butler, said Butler was going through a medical episode when he was pulled over.