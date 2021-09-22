2nd Bradford County School District employee expected to surrender on felony charges

STARKE, Fla. – A second female employee of the Bradford County School District is expected to turn herself in on felony charges, the Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax on Tuesday night.

According to Col. Brad Smith, the employee is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim older than 12 and younger than 16, authoritative figure soliciting sexual conduct with a student and cruelty towards a child by transmitting info harmful to minors.

As of Tuesday evening, she had not been arrested, Smith said. Because at the time of publication she had not yet been officially charged with a crime, News4Jax is awaiting her booking into the jail before identifying her by name.

The employee’s case is not connected to a Bradford County High School coach, who turned herself in on felony charges Monday after sending explicit text messages to a student, authorities said. In that case, the Sheriff’s Office said it received information that a Bradford County School District employee and coach, identified as Lainie Rodgers, sent a text message to a high school student that contained “sexually explicit language.”