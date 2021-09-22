Mostly Cloudy icon
Jacksonville man wins $1 million from the 200x the cash scratch-off game

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

TALLAHASSEE – A 50-year-old from Jacksonville just claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Mr. González purchased his winning ticket from Mega Shop, located at 1552 Cesery Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

