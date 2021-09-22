Jax Community Clean-Up focuses on St. Johns River

Piles of litter were collected Saturday by hundreds of volunteers at three sites around the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re calling all able-bodied individuals who care about keeping Jacksonville beautiful to help with a community clean-up effort.

News4Jax is partnering with Beaches Go Green to help clean up two of Jacksonville’s oldest neighborhoods.

On Sunday, October 3, volunteers are requested to help in the Jax Community Clean-Up effort. The meet-up spot will be the parking lot of the Winston YMCA, located at 221 Riverside Avenue. Clean up will take place from 9-11 a.m. You do not have to pre-register.

Help keep Jacksonville beautiful. (WJXT)

The area we are focusing on are the bank of the St. Johns River from the Acostsa Bridge, southt to Riverside Memoral Park and West to Five Points.

Volunteers should bring their own reusable water bottles or coffee mug. When you arrive, look for the Beaches Go Green tent to sign in. Buckets, bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers will be given paper bags to collect cigarette butts and asked to keep count, if possible. After your clean-up, return the trash back to the tent where it will be sorted and quantified.

Prizes for the strangest items found and most cigarette butts collected will be handed out.