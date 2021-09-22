Kimberly Kessler has another outburst in court during motion hearing

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A motion hearing is underway Wednesday for Kimberly Kessler, who is accused of killing her co-worker Joleen Cummings in Nassau County.

The virtual court hearing began Wednesday morning.

As soon as Kessler was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, she immediately began shouting, “Jordan Beard is Joleen Cummings’ cousin, Jordan Beard is Joleen Cummings’ cousin” — an accusation about one of her defense attorneys that has been proven untrue. Kessler was moved out of the courtroom and taken to a different room while the hearing continued.

During the hearing, prosecutors called a witness to the stand: lead detective Wayne Harrington. He talked about how Kessler was the last person to see Cummings alive. He said she told him she didn’t know her well and that they weren’t close.

Herrington told prosecutors that the day after Cummings, a mother of three, was reported missing by her mother on May 14, 2018, they discovered blood, a broken salon drawer and evidence that blood was cleaned up inside the Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee — where Cummings and Kessler both worked.

The detective also acknowledged responding to a rest stop area with guns drawn, where Kessler was found.

The defense asked if he read her rights, and he said no. He also explained that he did not tell Kessler that she was suspected of a crime, but that he did ask her about Cummings.

The defense has argued that Kessler was put in custody and wasn’t read her rights, and so anything she said that day should not be used against her.

Kessler is charged with murder in Cummings’ disappearance. Kessler’s trial in the case was pushed back until Dec. 6 after both the prosecution and defense agreed more time was needed to litigate the numerous defense motions to have evidence suppressed.