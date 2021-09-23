Edward Waters University to end in-person classes in November

Only vaccinated students to be allowed on Edward Waters University campus; unvaccinated students will study online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters College this week announced a host of changes to its COVID-19 protocols, including the end of in-person learning starting in mid-November, due to the increase in reported cases in Duval County.

In-person classes for the fall 2021 semester will end on Nov. 19 and all residential facilities will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, President Zachary Faison wrote in a letter to students. Student-athletes will need to get a waiver to remain on campus.

After the Thanksgiving holiday break, all classes will be held online, as well as final exams.

The school also said Tuesday all in-person events on campus will be reduced to 50% capacity, effective immediately. Masks and physical distancing will continue to be requirements for in-person events and temperature checks will be conducted.