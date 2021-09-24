Mostly Cloudy icon
Support from community, law enforcement spreads for Nassau County deputy

Josh Moyers was shot during Friday morning traffic stop

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

News4Jax.com staff

Tags: Nassau County, Joshua Moyers, Bill Leeper, News
Deputy Josh Moyers, 35, joined the Nassau County Sheriff's Office in 2015.
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Deputy Josh Moyers, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the surrounding community are asking for prayers and justice.

On Friday, Moyers was shot during a traffic stop of a stolen minivan. It triggered a manhunt for Patrick McDowell.

The First Baptist Church of Yulee posted on Facebook, saying: “Deputy Joshua Moyers has sat outside our worship on several Sundays and has always been a great young deputy...First Baptist joins in prayer for Deputy Moyers, his fiancée, and his parents.”

It’s been an emotional day for Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, and those who live in the area.

“This is a very tight-knit community, and we rely on each other,” said Sam Baldwin, a resident. “Our officers always keep us safe, and it’s truly a tragedy to hear when something like this happens.

The tragedy got the attention of other law enforcement agencies, including the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted:

Rep. Val Demings, who represents Florida’s 10th District, also shared well wishes with the family.

A Florida girl and North Carolina A&T SU grad who thrives in breaking news.

