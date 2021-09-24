Support from community, law enforcement spreads for Nassau County deputy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Deputy Josh Moyers, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the surrounding community are asking for prayers and justice.

On Friday, Moyers was shot during a traffic stop of a stolen minivan. It triggered a manhunt for Patrick McDowell.

The First Baptist Church of Yulee posted on Facebook, saying: “Deputy Joshua Moyers has sat outside our worship on several Sundays and has always been a great young deputy...First Baptist joins in prayer for Deputy Moyers, his fiancée, and his parents.”

It’s been an emotional day for Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, and those who live in the area.

Please pray for Deputy Josh Moyers, his family, fiancé, friends, and his NCSO brothers and sisters during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/r9QchXcoay — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 24, 2021

“This is a very tight-knit community, and we rely on each other,” said Sam Baldwin, a resident. “Our officers always keep us safe, and it’s truly a tragedy to hear when something like this happens.

The tragedy got the attention of other law enforcement agencies, including the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The men and women of #FCSO are praying for you, Deputy Josh Moyers. https://t.co/IpIK7fDa5J — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) September 24, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted:

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are praying for the Nassau County Deputy Sheriff who was shot and critically injured at a routine traffic stop.



The individual responsible will be brought to justice and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has the support of Florida in this search. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 24, 2021

Rep. Val Demings, who represents Florida’s 10th District, also shared well wishes with the family.