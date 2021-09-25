One dead in tractor trailer accident in Jacksonville Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – One woman died after her car went a semi-tractor trailer Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 24-year-old woman was driving a black Toyota Corolla north on Duval Road around 3 a.m. A white Freightliner semi-tractor trailer with a 57-year-old male driver tried to make a U-Turn, blocking all lanes with its trailer.

The woman hit the trailer and went underneath it. The car then went over the grass shoulder and into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead.

FHP is investigating the accident, and charges are pending.