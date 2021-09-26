Emotional support dog ‘Tank’ brings comfort to grieving Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

Tank is a 105-pound Bernese mountain dog and is currently assigned to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office as their emotional support dog.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – As the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deals with the difficult emotions surrounding the potentially fatal injury to one of their own, deputies and volunteers got a little help Sunday in the form of a 105-pound Bernese mountain dog.

The Sheriff’s Office said “Tank,” an emotional support dog, has been providing comfort as the search for the man accused of shooting deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop continued Sunday morning.

“His mission may never be more critical than it is right now as he is providing comfort to officers and volunteers,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

Tank joined the Sheriff’s Office in June as the agency’s first comfort dog.

The 2-year-old Bernese comes from an organization called Patriot Service Dogs that typically pairs dogs with military veterans.

“When you’re having a bad day, Tank can come in and brighten up your day and just make things better,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper in July

Leeper welcomed Tank to the family to not only help deputies deal with stressful situations but also victims in the field.