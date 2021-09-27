Jacksonville high school locked down after student found with gun on campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Englewood High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after administrators received tips that a student was carrying a gun on campus.

The school district said thanks to tips from students, staff and security teams were able to safely confiscate the firearm from the student. The student was then taken into custody, the district said.

“Appropriate action including criminal charges and school discipline will take place. Thankfully all students and staff remained safe throughout this incident,” the principal Marleny Chirino said in a message to parents.

The lockdown was lifted after the gun was found. No other information was immediately available.

“As grateful as I am that this has been resolved, I am always disappointed to call you all with this type of news. Safety is the highest priority on this campus and we will continue to have enhanced security measures, including school-wide searches, for the remainder of the week,” Chirino said. “Please partner with us in keeping Englewood safe by monitoring what your children bring to school. Also, speak with them about the serious consequences that can result from bringing a firearm or weapon on campus. Remind them the importance of saying something if they see something, just like the students did today.”

Ad

Anyone with questions was asked to contact Chirino at (904) 739-5212.