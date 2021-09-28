7 students disciplined over hate speech incident at St. Johns County high school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After a group of students at Bartram Trail High School was seen on cellphone and social media videos hurling anti-gay hate speech at fellow students, the St. Johns County School District confirmed that disciplinary actions were taken since the Sept. 17 rally.

According to district spokesperson Christina Langston, seven male students received level 3 and 4 consequences in the SJCSD student code of conduct, the two most serious levels of offense.

Langston did not provide any further details about what punishments were carried out, but levels 3 and 4 range from in-school suspension to expulsion and criminal proceedings.

According to student witnesses, the group of students formed the rally in protest of the Gay-Straight Alliance club during the school’s “club day,” when students advertise their organizations on campus.

Langston said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

News4Jax requested a copy of the incident report.