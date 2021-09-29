Body pulled from retention pond in Sandalwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was pulled Wednesday from a retention pond in the Sutton Lakes subdivision in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team could be seen at the pond along Alfa Romeo Drive — which is one of several in the subdivision. A Medical Examiner’s Office van was also there.

Sgt. Hopely, with the Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were working to make a positive identification on the body. He could not say whether it was the body of a man or woman.

“We’re treating it as a crime scene until we can prove otherwise,” he said.

The cause of death had not been determined.

The JSO dive team has been at the pond for the last several days for what News4Jax was told was an evidence search.