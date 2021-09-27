Jacksonville police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to track down a 27-year-old woman.

Teresa Janette Gorczyca was last seen by family members just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday near Kernan Boulevard South.

Due to the circumstances involved in her disappearance, officers are attempting to locate her to ascertain her safety.

Gorczyca has brown hair and brown/red eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and flowered sports bra (as seen in the photo above).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.