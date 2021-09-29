River City Pride to hold 1-day event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Pride is back and hundreds of organizations and community members are expected to show up and show off their pride and support during Saturday’s Pride Parade in Riverside.

The one-day event on Oct. 2 will kick off with a parade from Willow Branch Park through Riverside to Five Points. An after party will shortly follow. The Riverside Park Marketplace will also be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Duck Pond.

River City Pride will also feature outdoor activities such as a block party, festival, music, food, drinks and more.

The CW-17 (WCWJ) is the Media Sponsor for the 2019 River City Pride parade.

The parade and festival are focused on inclusion and love. The 2021 theme is “Stronger Together.” People from all over are expected to attend the rain or shine event.

Security and police officers will be present to keep eventgoers safe.

Click here for more information. Social distancing and masks are highly encouraged.

