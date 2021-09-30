Patrick McDowell, man accused of killing Nassau County deputy, booked into jail

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of killing Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot during a traffic stop, was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on Thursday evening.

According to the Detention Center’s website, Patrick McDowell was booked into the jail just after 6:30 p.m. He was hospitalized after his arrest for treatment of gunshot wounds and dog bites.

McDowell is facing a charge of murder and aggravated battery on a police dog. He was taken into custody Tuesday at a sports complex west of Callahan following a dayslong manhunt that began after the shooting Friday.

According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, a SWAT team and K-9s tracked down McDowell on Tuesday, surrounding the concession stand and bathroom area at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex off Ball Park Road, and McDowell eventually came out of the bathroom and surrendered.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers continued their search for any additional evidence in the investigation into Moyers’ killing. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said a firearm was found during the search but that it wasn’t immediately clear if it was related to Moyers’ death.