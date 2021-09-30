Gun found during search for evidence in investigation into killing of Nassau County deputy

Law enforcement officers and K-9s could be seen searching Wednesday in the area of a Nassau County sports complex.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A gun was found during a search for any additional evidence in the investigation into the killing of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Thursday.

Leeper said in a statement that it was not immediately known whether the weapon is related to the case, and it will be examined at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab to determine whether it is.

The sheriff added that they will continue to investigate and search for any evidence that may be related to the death of Moyers, who was shot during a traffic stop Friday morning and died Sunday.

The sheriff said the gun was located Wednesday when law enforcement officers from several agencies were searching for any additional evidence in a wooded area near where Moyers’ accused killer, Patrick McDowell, was taken into custody Tuesday at a sports complex west of Callahan following a dayslong manhunt that began after the shooting Friday.

According to Leeper, law enforcement officers on Tuesday surrounded the concession stand and bathroom area at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex off Ball Park Road, and McDowell eventually came out of the bathroom and surrendered.

This was the second gun found in the investigation. Leeper previously said a rifle used by McDowell when he fired at a K-9 was recovered last weekend.