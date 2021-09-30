Rep. Rutherford honors Deputy Moyers on House floor

Rep. John Rutherford honors the life of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers on the floor of the House of Representatives.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative John Rutherford on Thursday honored the life of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers with a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Moyers, 29, died on Sunday after he was shot twice during a traffic stop last week in Nassau County.

Rutherford, the former sheriff of Jacksonville, stood next to a photo of Moyers and said the deputy will be missed dearly.

“Madam Speaker, Joshua wasn’t just a good officer, he was a great officer,” Rutherford said. “In fact, in 2018, Deputy Moyers received the Above and Beyond the Line of Duty Award for his work on a very significant narcotics case. Having spent a career in law enforcement, I’ve seen the names of far too many outstanding officers go up on our National Law Enforcement memorial wall here in D.C.”

Ad

I went to the House floor to honor the life of @NCSO_FL Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. May God bless the Moyers family and may He give them the strength to persevere during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/LrgmPl98e3 — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) September 30, 2021

Rutherford continued, saying Moyers life may have been cut short but he lived with honor, compassion and he made a real difference.

He also praised the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday arrest of Moyers’ suspected killer, Patrick McDowell.

“And I hope that justice will be swiftly served,” said Rutherford, whose district includes all of Nassau County. “May God bless the Moyers family and may he give them the strength to persevere during this difficult time.”

At the end of his speech, members of the House paused for a brief moment of silence.