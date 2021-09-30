Video shows man pushing, arguing with woman near pond where body was found, neighbor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of a 27-year-old woman after her body was found in a retention pond in the Sandalwood area on Wednesday afternoon.

Teresa Gorczyca’s body was found in a retention pond three days after she was reported missing.

Her family is asking for privacy but people in the subdivision said they are saddened by her death and alarmed that it happened in what they describe as a peaceful neighborhood.

The family of Teresa Gorczyca reported they last saw her Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said because of circumstances involved in her disappearance, officers were trying to find her to see if she was okay.

The investigation lead detectives to a suburban retention pond where divers spent days searching for evidence.

Many of the houses on the road leading to the pond have surveillance cameras and some neighbors told News4Jax they gave the footage to the Sheriff’s Office.

One resident who asked not to be identified told News4Jax a video recorded on their camera Sunday showed a man and a woman heading toward the pond while they were arguing and pushing. About 20 minutes later, the man could be seen walking in the opposite direction alone without a shirt and shoes, the resident said.

“That’s someone’s child and that’s what I think bothers me more than anything,” said neighbor Anthony Spears.

Spears lives a few doors down from the retention pond.

“It was really concerning. We do walk the neighborhood periodically and, of course without any information, it is a tad worrisome when a body is found, you know, literally steps from your driveway,” Spears said.

He describes the neighborhood as quiet and safe.

“The amount of officers that we saw yesterday probably in total outnumber the amount of police activity we’ve seen in the neighborhood in the four years that we’ve been here,” he said.

JSO said Wednesday it was treating the pond as a crime scene and didn’t have any updates on the investigation on Thursday.

There was also no word from the medical examiner’s office on how Gorczyca died.