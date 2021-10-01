4th Alachua County student arrested, accused of making bomb threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department on Friday reported another arrest of a student who called in a bomb threat, this one at Gainesville High School.

The Police Department said the student, identified in a news release as a minor, was arrested for calling in the threat that was made Wednesday. It said the threat was called in to the school office, and students and staff were evacuated.

The student was charged with false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The arrest comes amid a series of threats and vandalism spawned from social media trends that, according to superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon, have been plaguing Alachua County Public Schools.

The district has confirmed between Sept. 19 and Oct. 1, there have been 12 threats made against different Alachua County schools. They include three at Buchholz High, four at Newberry High, one at Oak View Middle, two at Eastside High and two at Gainesville High.