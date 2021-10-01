Friday marks beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says of the 576 reported domestic violence cases from October of last year to Monday, only 103 victims accepted services.

The JSO also said that since Sept. 15 of this year, there have been eight domestic violence-related murders in Duval County.

Friday marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Kimberly, who said she survived three different abusive relationships, shared her story during a press conference Friday with the Hubbard House and city and state leaders.

“The abuse could’ve ended my life,” said Kimberly. “I wouldn’t be here to share my message of seeking help. While I got out and it was that long road to recovery, I know that so many survivors don’t have or share that same story.”

The State Attorney’s Office reviewed 14 cases of domestic homicides in 2020. Of those cases, 79% of them involved male suspects, history of domestic violence, guns and substance abuse.

“Of the 14 victims who died in domestic violence homicides in 2020, eight were intimate partner domestic violence-related deaths. Of the eight intimate partner fatalities, six were women. One woman was stabbed 111 times,” said Dr. Gail Patin with the Hubbard House.

One woman was shot and killed at work, Jacksonville police said. They later arrested and charged her boyfriend with second-degree murder.

Another woman was killed at a park. Her family said she was trying to leave an abusive relationship.

Two of the deaths were murder-suicides.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available: