Mother suing Alachua County Detention Center after newborn died while she was in jail

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A local mother is suing the Alachua County Detention Center after her newborn girl died while she was in the jail. She claims staff ignored her cries for help for at least 12 hours.

Erica Thompson gave birth inside the Alachua County Detention Center. She claims she pleaded for help and screamed throughout the night that her baby was coming, but the staff didn’t call an ambulance until after the baby arrived. By then, she says, it was too late.

Thompson was six months pregnant when she started having contractions in August.

“They told her at the hospital, if you feel like you’re having more contractions come back tomorrow, we may have to give you medicine to stop the contractions,” said attorney Natalie Jackson, who’s representing Thompson.

Thompson says she was on her way to the hospital the next morning when the deputies came to her mother’s house to arrest her.

“And I told them, you know, I couldn’t walk too fast to the truck because I was having contractions,” Thompson said.

Her attorney says she was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and lying to police.

Time-stamped photos released by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office show she entered the jail a little before 10 a.m. Aug. 9.

At the time, Thompson says, she was doubled over in pain, but a nurse cleared her for booking.

“They gave me Gatorade because they said that would stop my contractions because I was just dehydrated,” Thompson said.

Thompson says that she asked to go to the hospital multiple times, but her request was denied.

“There was really nothing I could do after that. She made me go in my cell, and, at this point, I’m screaming and crying and begging them to help me,” Thompson said.

Surveillance video shows staff at her cell around 10:20 that night — about a minute after she’s seen knocking on the window. The staff is seen again at 10:50 p.m., and EMS arrives 10 minutes later. But, by that point, Thompson had given birth to a premature baby girl, Ava.

Ava later died at the hospital.

“If there was proper medical care, this baby could have been saved,” Jackson said.

Attorneys for Thompson say the facility violated Florida’s Tammy Jackson Act, which says incarcerated pregnant women must be taken to an appropriate medical facility without delay and receive proper care.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is still under investigation, and it says the facts will speak for themselves. So far, it has refused to release the full surveillance video.