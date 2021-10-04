32-year-old man accused in Lakeshore murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man was recently arrested and accused of killing a man in the Lakeshore neighborhood earlier this year, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

According to JSO, Jamarcus Price is accused of shooting a man in his 40s in the early morning hours of April 24.

JSO said it responded to the area of Appleton Avenue and Retaw Street after it got reports of a man shot. The man was taken to a hospital and later died. Witnesses said a man was seen running from the scene after four to five gunshots were heard.

Price was later identified, located and arrested, JSO said.

JSO said it is still seeking information on a truck and an unknown individual who is wanted for questioning in relation to this investigation.

Anyone having any information in reference to this crime is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

