Clay County using grant money to help residents with opioid addictions

Tablets of the opioid-based Hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, on June 21, 2017.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County officials will work together to break opioid addiction in the community.

A new Florida Department of Health grant will allow the county to build up a paramedicine program for addiction.

The goal is to provide medical assistance to those addicted so they can live an opioid-free life.

Community Paramedicine Program personnel meet with these individuals in their homes, provide a cost-free assessment, and then, if the patient desires, assist the patient with aligning the most appropriate treatment and resources for their care, to improve independence and quality of life at home, the county said.

County officials will add more programs and resources for those addicted.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office already began a new program in the county jails to help inmates struggling with addiction.