JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews were called Monday afternoon to an apartment fire in the Jacksonville Heights area on the Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 2:50 p.m. to an apartment complex off 103rd Street, just west of Interstate 295.

About 3 p.m., according to JFRD, a second alarm was called for the fire.

