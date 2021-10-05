I-TEAM looks into history of Westside apartment complex where fire erupted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax I-TEAM looked into the history of the Westside apartment complex where a fire erupted Monday afternoon.

There are 14 buildings at Jacksonville Heights Apartments off 103rd Street, just west of Interstate 295. It was built in 1970 and was sold in May of this year for about $28 million to an LLC based out of Boca Raton.

Looking at building permits, here are some recent permits of interest:

There was an electrical permit issued in mid-August for a safety inspection after a kitchen fire in a unit.

There have been a handful of permits in the last few months for A/C unit replacements.

In a code enforcement search through the building inspections, the I-TEAM found notations for a fire in July 2015 that resulted in about $5,000 in damage and one in August 2012 that resulted in $50,000 in damage.