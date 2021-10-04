Corrine Brown in court for first time since her conviction was tossed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown is expected back in federal court this afternoon for the first time since her fraud and tax charge conviction was overturned.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 7-4 decision, reversed Brown’s conviction in May sending the case back to the district court for a possible re-trial.

Federal prosecutors have not yet said if they will retry Brown on fraud and tax charges but filed a motion asking for the status conference in the case.

The appeal of Brown’s conviction argued the trial judge wasn’t justified in replacing a juror who said the Holy Spirit told him Brown was not guilty.

After the juror was replaced, Brown was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison for a total of 18 felony counts related to a charity scheme.

Prior to the decision to overturn, Brown was already out of prison. She had served almost half of her sentence when she was released from prison after her attorney argued she was especially vulnerable to coronavirus.

Brown’s hearing is set for at 2 p.m.