Appeals court throws out former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s convictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A court of appeals on Thursday issued a ruling, overturning the conviction of U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, who was found guilty on conspiracy, fraud and tax charges.

Brown was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison. She was let out last year due to COVID-19 concerns in the federal prison where she as serving her time.

The appeal was based on arguments about a juror that Brown contended was improperly removed from her 2017 trial because he said the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty of fraud and tax charges.

The appeal was heard by the full 11th circuit court of appeals. In a 2-1 decision, a three judge panel from the appeals court initially affirmed the conviction in January 2020.

This is breaking news. Additional details to follow.