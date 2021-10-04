Urban Meyer holds morning news conference after bar video goes viral

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches players perform drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Monday, June 14, 2021, file photo. The Jacksonville Jaguars said Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is set to hold an 11 a.m. news conference Monday, two days after a video that purportedly shows an unknown woman dancing on him in an Ohio bar went viral.

It’s unclear if Meyer will address the video during his regular Monday press availability.

The team said Sunday it would not issue a statement about the video and Meyer was not immediately available for comment.

After the controversial video surfaced late Saturday night, it spread quickly and had Meyer trending on Twitter by Sunday morning.

A seven second video that was posted to social media Saturday night showing Meyer at what appears to be the Urban Meyer Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.

One video of the scene, which was purportedly recorded on Friday, has been viewed more than 750,000 times. A handful of media outlets, including Barstool Sports, New York Daily News and Sports Illustrated, have reported on the video.

The first-year coach and the Jaguars were in his home state of Ohio on Thursday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals and lost the game to fall to 0-4 on the season.